The US weather service warns of heatwaves
High temperatures are heading for the USA. The heatwave is set to begin in the center of the USA on Sunday and then spread further. Deaths may occur, the capital Washington has activated a heat emergency plan.
Unusually high temperatures for June are expected in the east and large parts of the central USA. From the Midwest to the Northeast, temperatures will skyrocket. Several temperature records are expected to be broken and the heat is expected to last through the coming week.
Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in most years. Take it seriously.
The US Weather Service warns of weather-related deaths in online media: "Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in most years. Take them seriously." Already at the beginning of June, 44 degrees were measured in Las Vegas. In Death Valley it has reached 50 degrees.
A dozen heat exhaustions during Trump speech
Heat-related deaths occur again and again in the USA. At the beginning of June, almost a dozen people were taken to hospital with heat exhaustion at a rally held by former President Donald Trump in Arizona.
Washington activates heat emergency plan
The capital city of Washington activated a heat emergency plan on Friday, according to local mayor Muriel Bowser. Previous heat waves have also seen events moved indoors and libraries turned into places to cool off.
Extreme temperatures are expected in Washington next week, and the heatwave is also expected to arrive soon in Chicago and New York.
