Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

From east to west

The US weather service warns of heatwaves

Nachrichten
15.06.2024 15:15

High temperatures are heading for the USA. The heatwave is set to begin in the center of the USA on Sunday and then spread further. Deaths may occur, the capital Washington has activated a heat emergency plan.

comment0 Kommentare

Unusually high temperatures for June are expected in the east and large parts of the central USA. From the Midwest to the Northeast, temperatures will skyrocket. Several temperature records are expected to be broken and the heat is expected to last through the coming week.

Zitat Icon

Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in most years. Take it seriously.

US-Wetterdienst

The US Weather Service warns of weather-related deaths in online media: "Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in most years. Take them seriously." Already at the beginning of June, 44 degrees were measured in Las Vegas. In Death Valley it has reached 50 degrees.

Death Valley, one of the heat poles of the USA (archive image) (Bild: kameraOne (Screenshot))
Death Valley, one of the heat poles of the USA (archive image)
(Bild: kameraOne (Screenshot))

A dozen heat exhaustions during Trump speech
Heat-related deaths occur again and again in the USA. At the beginning of June, almost a dozen people were taken to hospital with heat exhaustion at a rally held by former President Donald Trump in Arizona.

Washington activates heat emergency plan
The capital city of Washington activated a heat emergency plan on Friday, according to local mayor Muriel Bowser. Previous heat waves have also seen events moved indoors and libraries turned into places to cool off.

Extreme temperatures are expected in Washington next week, and the heatwave is also expected to arrive soon in Chicago and New York.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf