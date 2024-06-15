Vorteilswelt
"Krone" success

Keplergasse security station becomes security center

Nachrichten
15.06.2024 19:00

Now it suddenly happened quickly. After the Minister of the Interior put his foot down, the police station in Favoriten is staying put and will become a modern security center over the next three years.

comment0 Kommentare

The "Krone" story about the police station in Keplergasse caused a huge stir this week. According to initial information, it was to be relocated at least temporarily - the building was "already getting on in years". A devastating signal for the Favoriten hotspot. The outcry was correspondingly great.

Causa is a matter for the boss
In the meantime, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) has declared the matter to be a top priority and has given the all-clear. The "Krone" has the details: the Keplergasse police station will remain in the immediate vicinity of Keplerplatz and move to a former Erste Bank branch at Favoritenstraße 92. This means that the police officers are now based directly in the pedestrian zone and are more visible and accessible to the public.

There have been repeated incidents in Favoriten in recent weeks. A temporary relocation would have sent a fatal signal. (Bild: SEPA.Media | Martin Juen)
There have been repeated incidents in Favoriten in recent weeks. A temporary relocation would have sent a fatal signal.
(Bild: SEPA.Media | Martin Juen)

The Verteilerkreis solution is off the table
The complicated and questionable relocation of the guardroom to the Verteilerkreis, 15 minutes away, is now off the table. The move to the new accommodation will take place seamlessly at the end of September.

Modern security center planned
However, this is only a temporary solution. Because instead of closing - as has been rumored - the guardroom at Keplerplatz is now even being expanded. "A modern security center is to be built at the current location in Keplergasse under the leadership of ARE," according to the Ministry of the Interior. Forecast time frame: three years.

Happy about quick solution
Vienna's ÖVP leader Karl Mahrer is also happy: "The fact that a new building has now been built after years is a great success for the police officers on duty there and for the local population."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philipp Stewart
Philipp Stewart
