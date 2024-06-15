Keplergasse security station becomes security center

Causa is a matter for the boss

In the meantime, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) has declared the matter to be a top priority and has given the all-clear. The "Krone" has the details: the Keplergasse police station will remain in the immediate vicinity of Keplerplatz and move to a former Erste Bank branch at Favoritenstraße 92. This means that the police officers are now based directly in the pedestrian zone and are more visible and accessible to the public.