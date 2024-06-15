Flying change from the ÖVP to the Ländle-SPÖ

The Black Party in Bregenz must have looked quite astonished last week when the SPÖ presented its state list. They found a familiar face in fifth place: Halil Calim. The potential hopeful of the ÖVP will therefore be going on the hunt for votes for the Reds in the fall. "We perhaps didn't expect him to be very ideologically firm, but we didn't expect him to switch parties on the fly either," commented Sieber on Calim's resignation from the party, which arrived at virtually the same time as the SPÖ candidate presentation.