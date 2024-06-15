Hot or Not?
This actor is set to become the new Richard Gere
Studio Paramount wants to remake the 80s classic "An Officer and a Gentleman", in which Richard Gere melted women's hearts. It has now been announced who will be the "new Gere" and who will get the role. Hot or not?
Only time will tell. In any case, the American actor Miles Teller is set to fill the big shoes. The 37-year-old will replace the now 74-year-old Richard Gere in "An Officer and a Gentleman".
The US actor last played the fighter pilot Rooster alongside Tom Cruise in "Top Gun: Maverick" and is now set to take on the role of the audience favorite in the modern Hollywood remake.
The US Navy again
The original film by Taylor Hackford was made in 1982 and has since been nominated for six Oscars. Richard Gere played Zack Mayo, an ambitious man from a dysfunctional family background.
Zack Mayo trains as a pilot with Sergeant Foley in the US Navy. He falls in love with a factory worker (Debra Winger) who dreams of getting out of her small town.
Enormous box office success
Directed by Taylor Hackford, the melodrama became an enormous box office hit that further boosted Richard Gere's career. Screenwriter Douglas Day Stewart was inspired by his own experiences in the US Navy to create this mixture of military romance and melodrama. Screenwriter Dana Fox is also on board for the remake.
Teller rose to international fame in 2014 with his role as a jazz student in the award-winning psychological drama "Whiplash", directed by Damien Chazelle. He went on to star in films such as "Fantastic Four", "Divergent" and "No Way Out". He recently finished filming the biopic "Michael" about pop star Michael Jackson, in which he plays lawyer John Branca.
