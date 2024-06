FPÖ prepares for the election in Kickl’s home state

Six days after the EU elections and 106 days before the National Council elections, the FPÖ prepared for what FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl called the "mother of all battles" at the regional party conference in Lower Austria. Lower Austrian state leader Udo Landbauer was strengthened and re-elected. All the more important for Kickl, who declared: "The election will be decided in Lower Austria". The "Krone" was there for you.