Theater tradition

Gospel plays as a mirror of the present

Nachrichten
15.06.2024 13:00

A country suffering from a terrible climate catastrophe, ruled by a corrupt government where arbitrariness prevails instead of law and order. This could be anywhere in the world right now! The traditional Rainbach Gospel Plays offer a grandiose play with music with today's "Elijah".

comment0 Kommentare

The Rainbach Gospel Plays in the Innviertel region kicked off on Friday evening with the world premiere of "Elijah". The play was written by the renowned Upper Austrian author Friedrich Ch. Zauner (1936-2022). He has translated the 3000-year-old biblical material into the understanding of the 21st century.

Director Leopold Dallinger stages the prophet Elijah's fight for his god Yahweh, after the cult of Baal has been proclaimed the state religion in the land, with a light touch and a flair for drama that never lets boredom set in.

Impressive acting
The Theaterstadel is particularly atmospheric. Alice Mortsch is convincing as the visionary title character Elias. Vanessa Payer Kumar shows off her acting skills and versatility in a double role as the power-hungry Queen Jezebel and the widow in distress, while Eric Lingens shines as the doubt-ridden King Achab.

Vanessa Payer Kumar (Widow), Magdalena Glas (Son) (Bild: Rainbacher Evangelienspiele )
Vanessa Payer Kumar (Widow), Magdalena Glas (Son)
(Bild: Rainbacher Evangelienspiele )
Juvenis Choir (Bild: Rainbacher Evangelienspiele)
Juvenis Choir
(Bild: Rainbacher Evangelienspiele)

Music is particularly important
The real starring role this year is played by the music. For "Elijah" - as for all the pieces in his 17-part Bible cycle - Zauner has incorporated music at key points in his work. The young German composer Matthias Deger, who was engaged to compose the music, thrilled the audience with his demanding yet catchy score.

High standard of traditional playing
The powerful voices of the Upper Austrian Juvenis Choir, three soloists from the Anton Bruckner Private University Linz and a well-rehearsed orchestra - confidently conducted by choirmaster Lina vom Berg - get right to the heart of the music and provide goosebump-inducing moments. The result is a theater gem that is particularly worth seeing!

Further performances of the Rainbacher Evangelienspiele until June 23.

Clemens Frauscher

OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
