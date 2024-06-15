Theater tradition
Gospel plays as a mirror of the present
A country suffering from a terrible climate catastrophe, ruled by a corrupt government where arbitrariness prevails instead of law and order. This could be anywhere in the world right now! The traditional Rainbach Gospel Plays offer a grandiose play with music with today's "Elijah".
The Rainbach Gospel Plays in the Innviertel region kicked off on Friday evening with the world premiere of "Elijah". The play was written by the renowned Upper Austrian author Friedrich Ch. Zauner (1936-2022). He has translated the 3000-year-old biblical material into the understanding of the 21st century.
Director Leopold Dallinger stages the prophet Elijah's fight for his god Yahweh, after the cult of Baal has been proclaimed the state religion in the land, with a light touch and a flair for drama that never lets boredom set in.
Impressive acting
The Theaterstadel is particularly atmospheric. Alice Mortsch is convincing as the visionary title character Elias. Vanessa Payer Kumar shows off her acting skills and versatility in a double role as the power-hungry Queen Jezebel and the widow in distress, while Eric Lingens shines as the doubt-ridden King Achab.
Music is particularly important
The real starring role this year is played by the music. For "Elijah" - as for all the pieces in his 17-part Bible cycle - Zauner has incorporated music at key points in his work. The young German composer Matthias Deger, who was engaged to compose the music, thrilled the audience with his demanding yet catchy score.
High standard of traditional playing
The powerful voices of the Upper Austrian Juvenis Choir, three soloists from the Anton Bruckner Private University Linz and a well-rehearsed orchestra - confidently conducted by choirmaster Lina vom Berg - get right to the heart of the music and provide goosebump-inducing moments. The result is a theater gem that is particularly worth seeing!
Further performances of the Rainbacher Evangelienspiele until June 23.
Clemens Frauscher
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.