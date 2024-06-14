"Must fight now"
Fans worried: Charlotte Link is withdrawing
Fans of star author Charlotte Link are very worried. The 60-year-old published a photo on Instagram, to which she wrote the following lines: "When you suddenly see the big stones in your own path in life, it feels terrible, but what you quickly realize is: complaining doesn't help now. Fighting is the order of the day."
Link is one of the most commercially successful German-language writers. Her new Kate Linville thriller "Dunkles Wasser" will be published on August 21.
This brings with it many events. "Readings and book signings all over Germany, plus the full program at the Frankfurt Book Fair" had been planned. But Link has to cancel her promotional tour. The reason? Secret, but possibly an illness ...
"Who knows better than me what can happen to people?"
"Dear ones .... Sometimes life throws some pretty big obstacles in your way. As big as boulders.... Who would know better than me, because I write about what can happen to people. Beyond the depiction of crime (as a thriller demands), in my books I deal with everything that can happen to us. Unexpectedly and without having done anything wrong," Link wrote on Instagram on Thursday, June 13.
"Fighting is the order of the day"
That's "just life. When you suddenly see the big stones in your own path in life, it feels terrible, but what you quickly realize is: complaining doesn't help now. Fighting is the order of the day," she adds.
She was "really looking forward" to her promotional tour. "To being able to present my new book to you in person. To meet you. To exchange ideas with you." Now, unfortunately, her health has "put a spanner in the works".
Never underestimate the healing power of animals. It is immeasurable, as I have often experienced. With this in mind: I'll get well and I'll be back. As soon as possible!
Charlotte Link
"I am well supported"
For the rest of the year, "I have to cancel all appointments and focus completely on myself and my healing journey. I am sorry from the bottom of my heart," says Link. "I am well supported: by my family. From wonderful friends. From my great publisher. And last but not least: by my dogs. Never underestimate the healing power of animals. It is immeasurable, as I have often experienced. On that note: I'll get well and I'll be back. As soon as possible."
