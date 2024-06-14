Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Must fight now"

Fans worried: Charlotte Link is withdrawing

Nachrichten
14.06.2024 20:30

Fans of star author Charlotte Link are very worried. The 60-year-old published a photo on Instagram, to which she wrote the following lines: "When you suddenly see the big stones in your own path in life, it feels terrible, but what you quickly realize is: complaining doesn't help now. Fighting is the order of the day."

comment0 Kommentare

Link is one of the most commercially successful German-language writers. Her new Kate Linville thriller "Dunkles Wasser" will be published on August 21.

This brings with it many events. "Readings and book signings all over Germany, plus the full program at the Frankfurt Book Fair" had been planned. But Link has to cancel her promotional tour. The reason? Secret, but possibly an illness ...

"Who knows better than me what can happen to people?"
"Dear ones .... Sometimes life throws some pretty big obstacles in your way. As big as boulders.... Who would know better than me, because I write about what can happen to people. Beyond the depiction of crime (as a thriller demands), in my books I deal with everything that can happen to us. Unexpectedly and without having done anything wrong," Link wrote on Instagram on Thursday, June 13.

"Fighting is the order of the day"
That's "just life. When you suddenly see the big stones in your own path in life, it feels terrible, but what you quickly realize is: complaining doesn't help now. Fighting is the order of the day," she adds.

She was "really looking forward" to her promotional tour. "To being able to present my new book to you in person. To meet you. To exchange ideas with you." Now, unfortunately, her health has "put a spanner in the works".

Zitat Icon

Never underestimate the healing power of animals. It is immeasurable, as I have often experienced. With this in mind: I'll get well and I'll be back. As soon as possible!

Charlotte Link

"I am well supported"
For the rest of the year, "I have to cancel all appointments and focus completely on myself and my healing journey. I am sorry from the bottom of my heart," says Link. "I am well supported: by my family. From wonderful friends. From my great publisher. And last but not least: by my dogs. Never underestimate the healing power of animals. It is immeasurable, as I have often experienced. On that note: I'll get well and I'll be back. As soon as possible."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Mara Tremschnig
Mara Tremschnig
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf