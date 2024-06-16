Compact update
BMW 2 Series Coupé: Sport becomes even more of a hobby
The sportiest Munich compact model this side of the BMW M2 is getting a facelift. Not too much has changed, and sports drivers may be pleased or disappointed, depending on their budget.
BMW has slightly revised its compact 2 Series Coupé. Three years after its market launch, the visual changes are limited to new colors and trim elements, and the "M Sport" design package including sports suspension will be standard on all variants in the future. The Munich-based company is upgrading the entertainment system to the latest software version and there are also new steering wheels.
The M240i with rear-wheel drive, positioned as the sporty spearhead below the M2, is no longer part of the drive range - a truly unique selling point in the competitive environment. Fortunately, the 374 hp six-cylinder engine remains, but is forcibly married to all-wheel drive. There are no changes to the three four-cylinder petrol engines and the diesel, which cover a power range from 156 hp to 245 hp. All engines come with eight-speed automatic transmission. The price list for the four-seater will start at 49,362 euros.
The M2 sports model has also been given a gentle facelift, with its six-cylinder engine gaining 20 hp and now producing 480 hp. Prices rise slightly to 93,082 euros for the version with eight-speed automatic transmission. Those who want the manual gearbox will pay almost 2000 euros more.
The 2 Series Coupé is still based on a platform with rear-wheel drive and a longitudinal engine. Its only technical relative is the 2 Series Convertible, which is due for a similar facelift. The 2 Series Gran Coupé, 2 Series Active Tourer and the models of the 1 Series family are based on a different platform with front-wheel drive and a transverse engine.
