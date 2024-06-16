BMW 2 Series Coupé: Sport becomes even more of a hobby

The M240i with rear-wheel drive, positioned as the sporty spearhead below the M2, is no longer part of the drive range - a truly unique selling point in the competitive environment. Fortunately, the 374 hp six-cylinder engine remains, but is forcibly married to all-wheel drive. There are no changes to the three four-cylinder petrol engines and the diesel, which cover a power range from 156 hp to 245 hp. All engines come with eight-speed automatic transmission. The price list for the four-seater will start at 49,362 euros.