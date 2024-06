How Landbauer slows down Gewessler’s transport policy

Four blue vetoes

Gewessler's deputy, section head Vera Hofbauer, was given a list of other points to take with her to Tyrol, which should have been decided at the minister's request and in agreement with the federal states. They should have been - because Udo Landbauer, the state vice minister responsible for transport agendas in Lower Austria, apparently attended the conference primarily to put the brakes on some of them in the final stages.