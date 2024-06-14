Occupation of the headquarters
Activists left used diapers at ÖVP headquarters
"The police acted in an absolutely exemplary manner at all times", notes ÖVP regional managing director Sebastian Kolland. Apparently in contrast to the activists from the Association Against Animal Factories, who, according to Kolland, behaved "completely beyond the pale".
Sebastian Kolland, VP Tyrol regional managing director, describes the accusations made by the Association Against Animal Factories (VGT), which barricaded itself in the ÖVP party headquarters for hours last week, as "completely absurd".
The police acted in an exemplary manner at all times and with great care and patience - in contrast to the squatters.
VP-Tirol-Landesgeschäftsführer Sebastian Kolland
"You have to have the cheek to do that. Breaking into someone else's house, barricading yourself in, chaining yourself up and then constructing some kind of tall tales. The truth is that the police acted in an exemplary manner at all times and with a great deal of caution and patience. In contrast, the squatters shouted loudly every time they were touched and behaved in a completely otherworldly manner. Those activists who had chained themselves up also simply left the used adult diapers they were wearing in the courtyard," explains the VP regional manager.
"Don't get me wrong: In a democracy, everyone should have the opportunity to stand up for causes that they believe are right. But the way the VGT does it is completely unacceptable," emphasizes Kolland.
He is angry with the association: "When the 15 VGT members stormed into the building last Wednesday, most of them wearing masks, many of our employees were scared to death at first. To then stand up and denounce the police against all the facts is simply unacceptable."
"The activists are not lying"
In a reaction, David Richter from Verein für Tierfabriken takes a stand: "The police were correct for hours, that's true. But this correctness ended when the chained activists were cut apart. And the greatest violence was then in the police detention center! The people who were subjected to violence there are not lying. What good would it do them?"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.