Schmitt Tunnel to reopen on June 29th

17,000 cubic meters of removed soil, 1000 boreholes to reinforce the tunnel ceiling, 65 tons of steel, 450 cubic meters of concrete (56 full concrete mixer trucks) - these are just some of the many key figures involved in the renovation of the Schmitt Tunnel in Zell am See due to the risk of collapse. The state of Salzburg announced on Friday that the work is now in the final spurt. This means that the reopening is getting closer. This is scheduled to take place on June 29.