Major transport project
Schmitt Tunnel to reopen on June 29th
In just under two weeks, the Schmitt Tunnel in Zell am See (Pinzgau) will be open to traffic again. This was announced by the state of Salzburg on Friday.
17,000 cubic meters of removed soil, 1000 boreholes to reinforce the tunnel ceiling, 65 tons of steel, 450 cubic meters of concrete (56 full concrete mixer trucks) - these are just some of the many key figures involved in the renovation of the Schmitt Tunnel in Zell am See due to the risk of collapse. The state of Salzburg announced on Friday that the work is now in the final spurt. This means that the reopening is getting closer. This is scheduled to take place on June 29.
"On schedule"
"With construction sites of this size and scope, something unexpected can always happen," emphasizes Werner David, head of the bridge construction department of the state of Salzburg. "But at the moment there is nothing to prevent it. We are perfectly on schedule."
Until June 29, it will still be possible to take a local detour through the town of Zell am See or via Thumersbach. However, a weight restriction of 3.5 tons still applies to the bypass through the Zell district.
