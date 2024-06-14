Debts are higher in the first half of the year

Financial collapse

Initially, people would live off their savings and reduce consumption to a minimum. "Only when the financial reserves have been used up are personal restrictions sometimes no longer enough and a financial collapse occurs," explains the financial expert. In such a phase, those affected should seek professional help at an early stage - and, if necessary, seek private debt relief in order to get a fresh start. "In a financially strained situation, the most important thing is not to miss the point at which you are no longer in control of your own destiny."