Unanswered questions: Styrian outpatient clinics on the back burner?

Behind the scenes, there has only been one mission since then: to fill Drexler's announcement with content. This is how the "Med Mobil 1450" was formed. Specifically, on-call services are to be extended from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. in three test regions (we reported). The cost of the six-month pilot project: around one million euros - according to a previous analysis, there is no need for this.