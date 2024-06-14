Trial in Innsbruck
Partner burned with scalding hot tea
They were a couple for 35 years: but in April, their liaison came to an end with serious injuries and massive accusations. A 78-year-old man is said to have deliberately scalded his partner with a hot cup of tea. Now it came to trial.
Just how quickly love can turn into hate was recently demonstrated once again at Innsbruck Regional Court. After 35 years, the relationship between a German man (78) living in Tyrol and his partner came to an abrupt end. "I should have separated years ago - when he hit me for the first time," the woman told the judge.
I deeply regret what happened. I never wanted to hurt anyone.
Intentionally hurt or just a fatal accident?
At the beginning of April, a scandal broke out in the apartment shared by the multiple parents. The 78-year-old is said to have deliberately burnt his partner with scalding hot tea.
"Farewell gift" after 35 years of relationship
"I deeply regret what happened. I never meant to hurt anyone. It was a nice evening," said the previously blameless man. He had not always been able to control his hands due to an advanced nervous disorder. It was all just a fatal accident.
However, his former great love, who had suffered severe burns to her neck and all over her cleavage that evening, had less harmonious memories of the incident. "He scolded me and wanted to hit me. But I had the freshly prepared cup of tea in my hand," the witness said in a low voice. And then the pensioner said that the burns were a "parting gift". "That was cynical and not meant that way," the defendant justified himself. The woman will be left with discoloration and a few scars.
Partial compensation and fine instead of a conviction
The judge nevertheless granted a diversion. The 78-year-old got away with a fine of 2,000 euros without a conviction and has to pay the ex a partial fine of 1,500 euros for the time being.
