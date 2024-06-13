Tennis youngster Schwärzler also takes part in Salzburg

Number one junior in the tournament

However, he is not the only red-white-red talent in the Volksgarten. Austria's possible future tennis star Joel Schwärzler will also be taking part. The 18-year-old recently took part in the juniors at the French Open, but lost in the singles semi-finals. However, he was able to celebrate winning the doubles title together with his Norwegian partner Nicolai Budkov Kjaer. The Vorarlberg native played his last tournament as a junior in Paris and, like Thomas Muster 39 years ago and Dominic Thiem 13 years ago, wanted to reach the final there. Schwärzler has still been number one in the junior world rankings since January.