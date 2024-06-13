Even children affected
Addicted to being “online” all the time
One in four 10 to 18-year-olds already suffers from a mental illness, one of which is internet addiction, and the trend is rising. Online behavioral addictions are being diagnosed more and more frequently among young people. Social media and computer games in particular pose a considerable risk of addiction.
There are hardly any areas of life in which the internet does not play an important role. Social media are our daily companions. But the online consumption behavior of young people in particular often gets out of hand.
The digital space is increasingly becoming the real living space for young people. The occasional check of the social media feed quickly turns into a craving that can no longer be put aside.
Starting age getting younger and younger
Prim. Priv.-Doz. Dr. Kurosch Yazdi-Zorn, Chairman of the Board of pro mente Upper Austria and Head of the Outpatient Clinic for Gambling Addiction at the Neuromed Campus of Kepler University Hospital in Linz (Upper Austria): "The age at which people start using the internet is getting younger and younger. Children are particularly at risk. They only have a limited ability to limit themselves. At the same time, many parents have difficulties controlling the quantity and content of their children's internet use."
According to experts, it is therefore all the more important to address and raise awareness of these behavioural addictions - for the whole family.
In the past, it was mainly adult (predominantly male) students who were treated in gambling addiction outpatient clinics, later increasingly adolescents aged 15. Nowadays, desperate parents of pre-pubertal children aged 9 and up are coming forward.
Wenn Entzugserscheinungen als Beeinträchtigungen psychischer Befindlichkeit (Unruhe, Nervosität, Unzufriedenheit, Gereiztheit, Aggressivität) und psychisches Verlangen („craving“) nach der Internetnutzung als Folge einer längeren Unterbrechung der Nutzung auftreten.
Wenn wegen der Internetaktivitäten negative soziale Konsequenzen in den Bereichen Arbeit und Leistung sowie soziale Beziehungen (z.B. Ärger mit Freunden oder Arbeitgeber) eingetreten sind.
Wenn über längere Zeitspannen der größte Teil des Tageszeitbudgets zur Internetnutzung verausgabt wird.
Wenn die Person die Kontrolle über ihre Internetnutzung weitgehend verloren hat bzw. Versuche, das Nutzungsausmaß zu reduzieren oder die Nutzung zu unterbrechen, erfolglos bleiben oder erst gar nicht unternommen werden (obwohl das Bewusstsein für dadurch verursachte persönliche oder soziale Probleme vorhanden ist).
Wenn immer mehr und mehr Zeit im Internet verbracht werden muss, um kurzfristig zufrieden zu sein.
Girls at risk from social media
The most common forms of internet addiction are addiction to social media (e.g. TikTok, Instagram, etc.) and online computer games (online role-playing games, online egoshooters, etc.). Girls and young women are particularly at risk from social media because their self-image often adapts to the illusory world on the internet, which can lead to negative effects such as extreme dieting, depression or bullying.
When the console is always "on"
Games on PCs and consoles are very popular. The majority of young people also use computer games without any problems, as one of several ways to spend their free time. However, a noticeably growing group of players is developing a more excessive or addictive consumption, which means that they consume more and it is more difficult to remain abstinent.
Smartphones and tablets have made them even more available in recent years.
Parents should get help
Above all, parents should be encouraged to guide and support their children in developing a conscious and safe approach to these media. Anyone who notices the above symptoms should seek professional help. Because the following applies: Internet addiction is treatable!
