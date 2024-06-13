National Council: Further dispute over renaturation law

FPÖ senses possible dismissal of Gewessler

The FPÖ wanted to know from Totschnig whether preliminary talks were already underway to dismiss Gewessler as minister if the EU law was approved. The Agriculture Minister was confident that his Green ministerial colleague would abide by the law. Totschnig argued his rejection of the EU law on the restoration of nature on the grounds that it had a "historical perspective". It would also have a negative impact on agriculture because it would result in excessive bureaucracy.