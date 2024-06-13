Vorteilswelt
The first trailer

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 6” is coming on October 25

Nachrichten
13.06.2024 10:18

Activision has revealed the secret of the next "Call of Duty": "Black Ops 6" will be released on October 25 and is a playable espionage action thriller set in a time of upheaval after the end of the Cold War.

The new "Call of Duty" is set in the 1990s - a time of global uncertainty following the end of the Cold War and the collapse of the Soviet Union. According to the developers, the solo campaign will be the "most fast-paced and twist-filled" in the series' history to date. You can see first impressions in the trailer above.

16 new multiplayer maps at launch
In addition to the single-player campaign, there will be plenty of multiplayer action as usual - 16 new maps will be available for two-on-two or six-on-six matches at launch, according to the announcement.

Multiplayer fans will also be pleased to see the return of the popular zombie mode, in which players have to fend off hordes of the undead - two different maps will be available at launch, with more to follow after release.

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" will be released on October 25 for PC (Battle.net, Microsoft Store and Steam), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S and will be quite expensive. Even the basic version costs 80 euros, while the "Vault Edition" with digital extras and "Battle Pass" costs 110 euros.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

