"An educational journey"
Because of EURO: Father sends curious e-mail to school
Curious! A die-hard Scottish soccer fan has informed his son's school that he will be absent for the next few weeks due to an "educational trip through Germany", which happens to coincide with the European Championships taking place there.
Iain Meiklejohn's action is currently going viral online. More specifically, the email he sent to Forresters High School in the Scottish capital Edinburgh. In it, he informed the school that his twelve-year-old son Aleks would be absent for the next few weeks. The reason: the youngster and his father will be rooting for Scotland at the EURO in Germany.
Nevertheless, the father promises the school a "detailed" report on the "extreme emotional highs and lows that only a Scotland fan goes through".
You can read the email in full here:
Hello, I am just writing to let you know that Aleks Meiklejohn will not be attending school from Thursday, June 13 until Scotland's elimination from EURO 2024. We will be going on an educational tour of Germany, visiting several cities where we will study the extreme emotional highs and lows that only a Scotland fan experiences. I will make sure a detailed report is produced. M'on Scotland!"
Opening game against Germany
Scotland open the tournament on Friday, starting off against hosts Germany. Their other group opponents are Switzerland and Hungary. In Iain and Aleks, the Scottish team have two fans who will be actively supporting them.
