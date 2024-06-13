Nasty blasphemies!
Coughlan: “My waist is not Photoshopped”
The second part of the popular Netflix production "Bridgerton", which will be released on the streaming platform on Thursday, is set to be "even hotter". Lead actress Nicola Coughlan (37) has now defended herself against wild accusations that her waist was Photoshopped smaller in the series.
She was recently celebrated for her clever answer to an awkward question about nudity in the series "Bridgerton". "She just has perfect breasts," said Nicola Coughlan. Now she has to defend herself again against nasty body-shamers. Critics claim that her waist was Photoshopped smaller in "Bridgerton".
"No, my waist is not Photoshopped"
"I've heard a few critics. They said: 'They photoshopped your waist,' and I said: 'No, they didn't,'" the 37-year-old actress told People, suggesting it had to do with the period drama's Regency-era costumes.
"I think if you wear a corset long enough, your body really molds to it," Coughlan said, adding that she's gotten so used to wearing corsets that the tight-fitting garments have become second nature to her. "Sometimes they come to a fitting for a fashion designer and put a corset on me, and I say: 'Oh, you can go ahead and make it tight," the actress told us.
"Bridgerton" stars lay around naked on set
Fellow actor Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton in the series, also told People about the costumes on set. As for Mr. Bridgerton, however, he got off relatively lightly with his wardrobe. "I don't wear a corset or heels, but the outfits really change the posture, which feels good and really helps the figure," Newton told People, adding, "But as soon as I leave the set, I want to wear the most comfortable outfit."
In fact, the actor felt so comfortable lounging around naked with Coughlan after filming, as he told Teen Vogue: "It's proof that we just got to a point where we were so comfortable with each other. We had just finished the big sex scene, the most intense and involved... And we just felt relieved."
Although the first installment of the popular Netflix production was already a big hit, Newton promised "Bridgerton" fans even more. The second installment, available from Thursday, will apparently feature "even hotter" scenes.
