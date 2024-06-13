Unrest at Real Madrid
PSG sense an opportunity! Is Vinicius fleeing from Mbappe?
The signing of Kylian Mbappe has given Vinicius Junior a rival at Real Madrid. The attacking player is said to be unhappy about this, which is why a transfer could be on the cards. Paris St. Germain is already waiting for his chance.
Both Mbappe and Vinicius feel comfortable at left-back or up front. However, the French star newcomer is likely to be a permanent fixture in the coming season, which makes the situation much more difficult for Vinicius. However, he has recently impressed with strong performances.
Does the Brazilian no longer want to play second fiddle to Mbappe? Rumors are already circulating. As reported by "RMC", the 23-year-old does not want to miss out on playing time or his favorite position. A transfer would therefore definitely be an option. Although Vincius would certainly want to take a look at the new situation first.
PSG would already be ready
There is also already an interested party who could well afford his salary and transfer fee. PSG are said to be monitoring the situation closely. Should the Brazilian feel uncomfortable and actually test his transfer options, the French club would be ready.
However, Real have no intention of letting the 23-year-old go. After all, Vinicius really blossomed with the "royals". In the Champions League in particular, he danced past opposing defenders by the dozen. This is another reason why he is considered a promising candidate for the Ballon d'Or. And coach Carlo Ancelotti doesn't want to sacrifice such a player for a Mbappe.
