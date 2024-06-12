Thanks to mega public transport expansion
Public transport to the smallest village here
In the Lieser-Maltatal region, you could now do without your car completely. The new bus timetable also delights Salzburg's representatives!
From the mountain village to the town, to the lido, to the Katschi, to the Innerkrems. These and other connections will be possible in the Lieser-Maltatal from July 8th. As previously reported, public transport is being massively expanded there. "We have been working on this for three years - we have put a lot of heart and soul into it," said regional tourism manager Markus Ramsbacher emotionally at the presentation on Wednesday at the Alte Burg in Gmünd.
The expansion, which will increase the current 41,000 kilometers to 1.1 million kilometers per year, is not only important for tourism. "Everyone benefits. Schoolchildren, commuters, guests, older people," says Transport and Tourism Minister Sebastian Schuschnig, referring to the Koralm Railway. "Of course, Upper Carinthia will benefit from the railroad project in Lower Carinthia if the connection is available - which it is with the new timetable in the valley," he says, referring to guest surveys, "which underline the importance of public transport."
Project also arouses interest in Salzburg
2.4 million euros more than before were spent on transport in the valley. The total costs amount to 3,750,000 euros. The pride in the project cannot be overlooked among the mayors Franz Aschbacher (Rennweg), Gottfried Kogler (Krems), Arnold Prax (Trebesing), Josef Jury (Gmünd) and Klaus Rüscher (Malta). It was no coincidence that representatives from Lungau (Salzburg) also attended the event. "We have some catching up to do and can learn something from here!" says Johann Lüftenegger, the mayor of St. Margarethen.
For the jury, transport is responsible for whether rural areas make it into the future or not." His colleague Kogler sees new opportunities: "Migration can be prevented and jobs created."
"Mali" as a cab alternative and daily services
The 60-minute service offered on weekdays between Spittal via Gmünd to Rennweg and Malta will now also run on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. It will be easier and faster to travel to Seeboden to the lake, to the Kölnbreinsperre dam, to the Frido Kordon hut and into the Pöllatal valley. Former school routes are to be integrated into regular services and implemented as on-demand services.
Environmentally friendly transportation
Martin Bacher from Bacher Reisen, who hired 20 new bus drivers and purchased 13 regular buses and minibuses, was not entirely satisfied with the planning. "As we are now driving more kilometers, this means more CO₂ emissions. That's why we will be filling the buses with HVO, a climate-friendly fuel, and a filling station is being built in Gmünd. The city is the central hub for all routes. That's why a bus station is also being built."
The project should solve the cab shortage. "There are inexpensive 'Mali' on-call buses - short for Malta-Lieser Valley. They drive when we are called. This applies until 10 pm."
The representatives refer to a "major renewal with an experimental character": "Implementation and structural measures are being carried out in stages. We are aware that improvements may need to be made. We are open to feedback!"
Now it's time to "advertise, advertise, advertise! This great project has to be accepted!"
