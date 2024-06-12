Public transport to the smallest village here

From the mountain village to the town, to the lido, to the Katschi, to the Innerkrems. These and other connections will be possible in the Lieser-Maltatal from July 8th. As previously reported, public transport is being massively expanded there. "We have been working on this for three years - we have put a lot of heart and soul into it," said regional tourism manager Markus Ramsbacher emotionally at the presentation on Wednesday at the Alte Burg in Gmünd.