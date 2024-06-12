Television at work?
What is allowed in the workplace during the European Championships
Walking into work in a jersey and watching the soccer match on your cell phone? Without an agreement, you could even lose your job. The Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor explains what soccer fans should watch out for at work in the coming weeks.
Even if the European Championships are sparking a fever among some employees - calling in sick to watch soccer or taking time off without being asked is of course forbidden. Top advice from the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor (AK) to all soccer fans: clarify with your superiors beforehand what is possible and what is not - otherwise you risk losing your job in the worst case.
"So don't watch the games secretly and behind your boss's back in the office, especially not if it affects your work performance," advises AK President Andreas Stangl.
Work performance must not suffer
If listening to the radio or using the internet privately during working hours is permitted, then soccer matches may be listened to in this way or the results of matches may be called up online. However, colleagues or customers must not be disturbed and work performance must not suffer as a result. This is why following an entire European Championship match via livestream is problematic, according to the AK.
Even if the euphoria over the next few weeks is great, the rules of the game still apply. Both in the stadium and at work.
Andreas Stangl, Präsident der Arbeiterkammer Oberösterreich
To work in a jersey?
There are no exceptions to the company regulations on alcohol: if it is generally forbidden, then beer or a drink at a joint soccer evening at work is also taboo.
If you want to express your own euphoria by wearing jerseys or decorating your desk, you should clarify this with your superiors. In jobs with customer contact, the employer can prohibit fan shirts and the like.
