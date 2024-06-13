Bull “Sammy” is Salzburg’s animal oracle for the European Championships

The whole of footballing Austria is eagerly awaiting the start of the European Championships. How will ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick's men fare in their first group game? Do the home team have a chance against the superiority of France? This question will not be answered until next Monday (June 17). The two nations will then meet at 9 p.m. in the Düsseldorf stadium. However, one thing has already been decided: Austria will win at the start of the tournament! Who is so sure? The bull "Sammy" from the Gut Aiderbichl animal sanctuary in Salzburg.