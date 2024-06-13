Soccer Euro
Bull “Sammy” is Salzburg’s animal oracle for the European Championships
The former breeding bull "Sammy" has found a new home at Gut Aiderbichl. His great hour has come at the start of the European Football Championships. He is Salzburg's European Championship oracle - and has already chosen the winner of the duel between Austria and France. . .
The whole of footballing Austria is eagerly awaiting the start of the European Championships. How will ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick's men fare in their first group game? Do the home team have a chance against the superiority of France? This question will not be answered until next Monday (June 17). The two nations will then meet at 9 p.m. in the Düsseldorf stadium. However, one thing has already been decided: Austria will win at the start of the tournament! Who is so sure? The bull "Sammy" from the Gut Aiderbichl animal sanctuary in Salzburg.
"Sammy" is the animal oracle of the European Football Championship. He predicts the results of selected matches. The Aiderbichl keepers prepare two feeding boxes for the highland cattle, painted with the flags of the respective nations. "Sammy" is allowed to choose a box and choose the winner. "Everything is under notarial supervision, we don't want to cheat," smiles Aiderbichl Managing Director Dieter Ehrengruber.
In addition to Austria's first match, "Sammy" also predicted the winner of the European Championship opener between Germany and Scotland. He chose our neighboring country - even though "Sammy" himself is a Scottish Highland cattle.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
