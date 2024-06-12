Bruck takes big step for Styrian heart operations

Under these circumstances, Erich Schaflinger, Medical Director of the LKH Hochsteiermark, calls the expansion of the cardiology department announced on Wednesday a "milestone". More than 40,000 cardiac catheter examinations have already been carried out in Bruck, and with a second operating table, 1000 more are possible every year. At the same time, this means care insurance for patients and a reduction in the workload of the Graz hospitals. And: "This means that more young internists can be trained," says Gert Klug, Head of the Department of Internal Medicine. Five new positions are to be created.