Alaba and co.: This European Championship team would have a chance of winning the title

Martin Ödegaard (NOR, Arsenal, midfield): The Arsenal captain also wears the ribbon in the Norwegian team, but the Scandinavians clearly missed out on the European Championship ticket they were aiming for. Despite a number of shooting stars in the team, the Norwegians only managed third place in the qualifying group against Spain and a strong Scots team. The 25-year-old Ödegaard will therefore have to wait for his first appearance at a major event with the national team.