The absent stars
Alaba and co.: This European Championship team would have a chance of winning the title
They are injured, didn't make the squad, didn't qualify with their national team, fell out with their team manager or are banned for doping - a number of stars will be missing from the European Football Championship, which starts on Friday. The absentees would make up an eleven that could well play for the title.
Thibaut Courtois (BEL, Real Madrid, goalkeeper): Recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture and a meniscus injury, Courtois only returned to the Real Madrid goal at the beginning of May. He was back in goal for the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. The reason why the Belgian will not be playing in Germany - instead of leading his team as captain - is a long-running, sometimes public dispute with national team coach Domenico Tedesco.
Mats Hummels (GER, Borussia Dortmund, defender): A bench player at Dortmund, the 2014 world champion was also voted into the All-Star team of the past Champions League season. However, the 35-year-old has no longer played a role in DFB team boss Julian Nagelsmann's plans since the 2-0 defeat to Austria in November 2023.
Harry Maguire (ENG, Manchester United, defender): Given the lack of good English central defenders, the 31-year-old looked like a bench player for the European Championships. However, a calf muscle injury at the end of the season prompted national team coach Gareth Southgate not to call up the Manchester United player, who is strong on the ball.
David Alaba (AUT, Real Madrid, defender): The Austrian team captain is missing due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will assist team boss Ralf Rangnick as "non-playing captain". The Real Madrid defender unfortunately got stuck in the turf in the home game against Villarreal on December 17 and twisted his knee.
Lucas Hernandez (FRA, Paris Saint-Germain, defender): The French full-back from Paris Saint-Germain suffered a cruciate ligament tear in his left knee in the Champions League semi-final against Borussia Dortmund. The 28-year-old is more decorated than almost any other active player, having won the 2018 World Cup, the 2020 Champions League with Bayern Munich, the 2021 Club World Cup and championship titles in Germany, Spain and France.
Martin Ödegaard (NOR, Arsenal, midfield): The Arsenal captain also wears the ribbon in the Norwegian team, but the Scandinavians clearly missed out on the European Championship ticket they were aiming for. Despite a number of shooting stars in the team, the Norwegians only managed third place in the qualifying group against Spain and a strong Scots team. The 25-year-old Ödegaard will therefore have to wait for his first appearance at a major event with the national team.
Paul Pogba (FRA, Juventus Turin, midfield): The 2018 world champion is facing an inglorious end to his career. The 31-year-old Juventus midfielder tested positive for testosterone after a Serie A match in August and was banned for four years by the Italian Court of Arbitration for Sport last February. Pogba played a total of 91 international matches for the Équipe Tricolore.
Frenkie de Jong (NED, FC Barcelona, midfield): The 27-year-old is the central pass distributor in the Oranje midfield. However, De Jong will miss the finals due to an ankle injury he sustained against Real Madrid in April. The playmaker was hoping to take part in the European Championships right up to the end, but his ankle did not play ball.
Gavi (ESP, FC Barcelona, midfield): In November 2023, the 19-year-old midfielder suffered an injury in the last European Championship qualifier against Georgia (3:1), a rather insignificant match in sporting terms. The Barca professional tore a cruciate ligament in his right knee and also injured his lateral meniscus. Gavi started all four of Spain's matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but the shooting star will have to wait for his first European Championship appearance.
Erling Haaland (NOR, Manchester City, forward): Even six goals from the 23-year-old striker in qualifying were not enough for Norway to reach the finals. The Scandinavians finished behind Spain and Scotland in Group A and did not even make it into the play-offs. Former Salzburg striker Haaland, who has scored 38 goals in 45 competitive games for English champions Manchester City this season, must therefore continue to wait for his first appearance in the finals.
Marcus Rashford (ENG, Manchester United, striker): Like Jack Grealish, the 26-year-old winger was surprisingly not called up by team boss Gareth Southgate. Rashford was still an integral part of the Three Lions in the European Championship qualifiers. The attacking player also made regular appearances at the 2022 World Cup and at EURO 2020, when his nerves got the better of him in the penalty shoot-out of the final against Italy.
