DNA match led to burglar at Rapid boss’ home

Perpetrator hoped for therapy for sick son

The accused Italian woman's motivation for committing the crimes has a sad background. "My client has four children, one of whom is seriously ill and suffers from a profound developmental disorder. She was approached by the wrong people at the time. She was promised 1000 euros plus travel expenses for the burglaries. Because she was hoping for stem cell therapy for her sick son, she agreed," says her defense lawyer Philipp Wolm, pleading for a lenient sentence. "She is afraid of the people she was in contact with at the time." She was the last link in a powerful criminal organization.