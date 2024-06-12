Vorteilswelt
Wrabetz as victim

DNA match led to burglar at Rapid boss’ home

Nachrichten
12.06.2024 10:10

Almost ten years after her crimes, a 35-year-old Italian woman sits in front of the judge at the Vienna Regional Court. The pretty woman tearfully apologizes for her burglaries in Austria in 2015. In addition to the three crimes to which she confesses, there is a DNA match with a prominent victim: former ORF general director Alexander Wrabetz, who appears in court as a witness, was burgled at the beginning of 2014. The damage: 28,000 euros. She did not confess to this crime, but gave a touching reason for the other break-ins.

comment0 Kommentare

A DNA match resulted in a surprise letter from the court for former ORF Director General Alexander Wrabetz. A witness summons fluttered into the Rapid president's house. It's about a burglary in his house in Vienna-Döbling in February 2014. "We were at a birthday party with our children. The break-in happened through the basement window during this time," recalls the 64-year-old, who is surprised that a woman is said to have been the perpetrator.

Two former general managers as victims
He got off relatively lightly. In another burglary, the woman stole half a million euros. Curious: Wrabetz is not the only ex-Director General to fall victim to the Italian woman: The Italian woman was also active with one of his predecessors, former Director General Monika Lindner. Wrabetz and Lindner unexpectedly met as witnesses in court and embraced with the words "With you too?".

Former ORF Director General Alexander Wrabetz as a witness in court on Wednesday. (Bild: Jöchl Martin)
Former ORF Director General Alexander Wrabetz as a witness in court on Wednesday.
(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

"The burglary at your place is not included in the indictment. A DNA match subsequently led to the defendant," the judge told him at the beginning of his brief questioning.

Zitat Icon

Because she was hoping for stem cell therapy for her sick son, she got carried away and committed the crimes.

Anwalt Philipp Wolm (Bild: Jöchl Martin)

Philipp Wolm erklärt, was seine Mandantin in die kriminelle Organisation trieb.

Bild: Jöchl Martin

Perpetrator hoped for therapy for sick son
The accused Italian woman's motivation for committing the crimes has a sad background. "My client has four children, one of whom is seriously ill and suffers from a profound developmental disorder. She was approached by the wrong people at the time. She was promised 1000 euros plus travel expenses for the burglaries. Because she was hoping for stem cell therapy for her sick son, she agreed," says her defense lawyer Philipp Wolm, pleading for a lenient sentence. "She is afraid of the people she was in contact with at the time." She was the last link in a powerful criminal organization.

The accused gave a touching reason for the burglaries ... (Bild: Jöchl Martin/Krone KREATIV)
The accused gave a touching reason for the burglaries ...
(Bild: Jöchl Martin/Krone KREATIV)

The perpetrator appears remorseful during the trial. In the courtroom, she tearfully apologized to her victims: "I'm sorry. I was in an emergency situation." One victim describes how he felt after the break-in: "She didn't realize what she had really done. I can't forgive her," says the man. The jury quickly passes sentence on the woman, who has a criminal record: two years and seven months in prison, 21 months of which are suspended for aggravated commercial theft. The sentence is not final.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Anja Richter
Anja Richter
Hannah Tilly
Hannah Tilly
