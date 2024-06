Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro: Professional tablet from China in test

Android tablets with a lot of computing power, a large screen, pen operation and a keyboard cover are a comparatively rare phenomenon; Apple's iPad (Pro) and, if PC hardware is also an option, Microsoft's Surface line are leading the way in this segment. In the Android world, Samsung is holding its own - and now also Xiaomi with its Pad 6S Pro. In the test, the Chinese tablet for around 600 euros made a good impression - but not in every application scenario.