Fire chief against the city of Salzburg in the courtroom

Mayor Auinger: "Appreciates Ortler very much!"

Mayor Bernhard Auinger says that he first heard about this case in a personal conversation with Ortler after he was elected mayor. Auinger continued: "This procedure had been in place with my predecessors long before my term of office and it is a shame that no solution was found on their part." The head of the fire department had achieved a great deal, including within the framework of all legally compliant working hours. Auinger continues: "I hold him in high esteem, the fire department is in a better position than almost any other fire department in other cities."

New fire director wanted: Salary from 8249 euros gross.

The judge at the regional administrative court has now given the two parties to the dispute a 14-day period to submit further written statements. After that, the court has six months to decide on the case - the verdict will be in writing. The municipal authorities confirm that Ortler submitted an application for payment of overtime in February 2021. In March 2023, Ortler filed an appeal against the service authority's negative decision. The city is confident that it acted in accordance with the law. It is also confirmed that Ortler is applying for retirement - a successor is already being sought: starting salary from 8249 gross.