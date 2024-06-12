Election polls, & weather apps & whitewashing

Speaking of positives: from the perspective of the Tyrolean People's Party,Sophia Kircher's entry into the EU Parliament is of course gratifying. It remains to be seen how successful and influential the 30-year-old will be among the 719 other MEPs. After all, she wants to appear as "Your voice for Tyrol" - at least that's how she has been advertised. At least in her home town, the provincial capital of Innsbruck, this voice was heard rather little. There, 18.7% voted for the ÖVP, a drop of 8.2% and thus third place behind the SPÖ and the Greens. In 2019, the ÖVP was still the party with the most votes in Innsbruck in the EU elections. We can wish the neo-EU MEP Kircher - who received a remarkable 23,000 preferential votes - all the best for her appearances on the new political stage and that her voice will be heard there.