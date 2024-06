30,000 cigarettes hidden behind the trunk

You are allowed to take four cartons of cigarettes into another country within the EU - but three Bulgarians who were stopped by Passau border police at the Obernberg temporary border checkpoint at around 2.55 p.m. on Monday had significantly more "Tschick" on board than permitted. In their Audi with German registration, the officers found around 150 cartons of Bulgarian cigarettes, i.e. more than 30,000 cigarettes, hidden behind the cover in the trunk. One Bulgarian (41) confessed. He was charged with a violation of the tax code and also received a customs fine.