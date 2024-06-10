"Thank you for your patience"
RAF Camora reports back after time out
The hip-hop star is back. RAF Camora got in touch via an Instagram post on Monday after a four-month absence from social media and the public eye and gave his fans an update on his state of health.
Since October, the 40-year-old has been plagued by problems with severe tinnitus and a recurring hearing loss. A break was the only logical consequence for the Viennese musician. RAF Camora. "I often wake up at night and suddenly hear nothing for minutes on end during the day in all kinds of situations, apart from a high-pitched beep," the musician said at the end of January.
The planned concerts, the start of the "Phantom Tour" and all further appearances were postponed for the time being, with recovery taking top priority. "There is too much at stake for me," he wrote in a message.
Nothing has been heard from him since January 30: no Insta story, no post, nothing at all. On Monday, he posted a picture with the caption: "Thanks for your patience! #outofthedark"
He also wrote on his broadcast channel: "Thanks for the patience. Thanks for the get well wishes. Thanks to everyone who thought of me. Cutting everything around me for five months was the best thing I could have done for myself and my music. It was hard for me to take a physical 'defeat', but that probably had a deeper meaning too. I can't say thank you enough for the support. Even during my absence," said the 40-year-old gratefully.
Looking forward to the Frequency Festival
Anyone already looking forward to new music will be disappointed. Raphael Ragucci, as his real name is, will remain in seclusion for a while yet. But he promises: "I feel renewed, balanced and very hungry. I can't wait to get back into the studio and I'm ready for the light. Austria, see you at Frequency! Germany, see you at Hereos!!!"
The Frequency Festival takes place from August 15 to 17 in St. Pölten. On November 14, he will play the "Phantom Tour" at the Wiener Stadthalle.
"I'm getting ready and I'm going to shred. Can't wait to come back," concludes the owner of two tattoo and barber stores in Vienna and Salzburg.
