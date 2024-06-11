Local residents take issue with the EU protection of the Bluntau Valley

"A lot has changed since joining the EU," says Wolfgang Wieser. The retired bank employee from Golling complains that even the Bluntau Valley has been affected by the changes. The head of the valley was designated as an EU protected area when it joined the EU, which meant even stricter protection requirements. The local residents, most of whom manage forest and land in the Bluntau Valley, wanted to prevent EU protection. They feared that they would no longer be allowed to cut down even one tree.