Battle cry in blue in the struggle for the leader’s seat

"Have the ambition to present solutions"

However, coming first in Upper Austria for the first time is also a blue challenge to the coalition partner in the state - where, however, elections will not be held again until 2027. "Is Upper Austria blue?", the "Krone" therefore wanted to know from LH Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP). Answer: "I don't like it when we're not ahead. But the ÖVP has never been number one in Upper Austria in federal elections - with the exception of the short era." The ÖVP wants to hold on to the top seat at federal and state level - "with issues that move people and our claim to present solutions for them."