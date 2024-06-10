Vorteilswelt
FPÖ ahead in EU election

Battle cry in blue in the struggle for the leader’s seat

Nachrichten
10.06.2024 19:00

The FPÖ also came first in the EU elections in Upper Austria on Sunday. The day after, the blue party's jubilation is already mixed with a desire to fight ahead of the upcoming elections. The ÖVP, the Blue Party's partner in the state coalition, has been warned, while the SPÖ and the Greens are practising optimism.

Upper Austria is blue!" chanted FPÖ leader Manfred Haimbuchner the day after the EU elections. A look at the political map largely proves him right: the FPÖ was the party with the most votes in 192 municipalities on Sunday. Although it was narrowly outperformed by the ÖVP in this ranking, the FPÖ (27.82%) overtook its grand coalition partner (24.92%) for the first time as a percentage of the vote.

The FPÖ came first in 195 municipalities on Sunday.
The FPÖ came first in 195 municipalities on Sunday.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Adobe Stock)

Parties were able to hold on to strongholds
A look at the individual municipalities shows: There were no big surprises, all parties were able to hold on to their strongholds. For example, the FPÖ traditionally achieved its best result in St. Georgen am Fillmannsbach (56.46%). For the ÖVP, St. Georgen near Obernberg am Inn leads the hit list, otherwise the LH party dominates above all in the Mühlviertel. As always, the provincial capital Linz and the Salzkammergut are largely colored red, while Ottensheim remains the stronghold of the Greens with 21.08%.

Incidentally, Wilhering recorded the highest voter turnout (79.18%) - the EU election took place there at the same time as the mayoral election.

Zitat Icon

With our result, we are clearly ahead of the SPÖ and ÖVP. It is therefore also clear for the upcoming elections that our province has enormous liberal potential.

FPÖ-Chef Manfred Haimbuchner

"Liberal potential for upcoming elections"
FPÖ leader Haimbuchner was already looking to the future the day after the election: "It is also clear for the upcoming elections that our federal state has enormous liberal potential." This primarily refers to the National Council elections in the fall, which Haimbuchner can hardly wait for: Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) should do as France's President Emmanuel Macron did "and finally put an end to the goings-on of this government", he recommends.

"Have the ambition to present solutions"
However, coming first in Upper Austria for the first time is also a blue challenge to the coalition partner in the state - where, however, elections will not be held again until 2027. "Is Upper Austria blue?", the "Krone" therefore wanted to know from LH Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP). Answer: "I don't like it when we're not ahead. But the ÖVP has never been number one in Upper Austria in federal elections - with the exception of the short era." The ÖVP wants to hold on to the top seat at federal and state level - "with issues that move people and our claim to present solutions for them."

SPÖ calls for "three-way duel"
SPÖ leader Michael Lindner declared "the three-way duel" in Austria open on Monday: "After the loss in Upper Austria, we are now in the race to catch up." The Greens, whose Upper Austrian candidate Ines Vukajlović missed out on a seat in the EU Parliament, expressed optimism on Monday: the Greens' result was "absolutely respectable".

Neos leader Felix Eypeltauer was delighted. The Pinks were "the only pro-European winners of this election".






