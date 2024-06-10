No Babler effect
SPÖ licks election wounds: Countries demand course correction
The SPÖ is licking its wounds the day after its worst performance in a European election. In order to remain in the race for first place in the national elections in the fall, there are now calls from the federal states for a substantive course correction.
The fact is: in view of the great expectations that the left-wing hopeful Andreas Babler raised among the comrades when he was elected party leader a year ago, the result of the first supra-regional election under the SPÖ leader was a disillusionment.
Guesswork about the SPÖ-PK on Monday
The current nervousness within the Red Party is also reflected in the fact that the party is inviting Babler to a press conference on Monday afternoon, but is still leaving the time open. Is there something brewing internally? In any case, proactive communication from a supposedly united party looks different.
Dornauer calls for focus on migration and security
The first voices are already being raised calling for a repositioning in terms of content. Tyrol's SPÖ leader Georg Dornauer, for example, is convinced that the Social Democrats must focus on the issues of migration and security from now on.
The FPÖ is dominant here, and the SPÖ must close this gap: "Only then will our issues be successful."
Anton Lang from Styria also emphasized that the migration issue is particularly important in his federal state.
Babler: "We will need complete clarity on migration"
Red party leader Andreas Babler himself, who is now under heavy pressure, commented on this issue: "Complete clarity" will be needed on migration.
Dornauer then also pointed to the plus of his state party on election Sunday. The Vorarlberg state chairman Mario Leiter, who still has to face the voters this year, did the same: "Vorarlberg is taking its own path to the center," he emphasized.
Kaiser identifies negative mood
Carinthia's governor Peter Kaiser believes that the fact that his party did not do as well as hoped in the EU elections is due to a certain mood. Emotions and slogans of fear had been more effective than the content put forward by the SPÖ.
"Less lecturing"
Lower Austria's state leader Sven Hergovich pleaded for more attention to be paid to people's everyday concerns and to be "less lecturing". Then first place in the fall would be "possible".
Doskozil announces chairman debate after National Council elections
Burgenland's governor Hans Peter Doskozil - one of Babler's fiercest critics - referred to two statements made on election night: firstly, Babler had said that the party had "stabilized" and secondly, a Viennese representative had said that the direction was right: "With this in mind, I say all the best for the National Council elections," said Doskozil. Whether Babler is the right person to lead the party should not be debated at this time: "But we will certainly have this discussion after the National Council elections."
In any case, Babler himself saw the close margins as proof that it was "possible" to win the National Council elections. Third place was "painful", but the party was all the more motivated to make up the 2.5 percent.
