SPÖ licks election wounds: Countries demand course correction

Doskozil announces chairman debate after National Council elections

Burgenland's governor Hans Peter Doskozil - one of Babler's fiercest critics - referred to two statements made on election night: firstly, Babler had said that the party had "stabilized" and secondly, a Viennese representative had said that the direction was right: "With this in mind, I say all the best for the National Council elections," said Doskozil. Whether Babler is the right person to lead the party should not be debated at this time: "But we will certainly have this discussion after the National Council elections."