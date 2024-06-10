Slovenians voted in favor of cannabis approval

A clear majority (66.5 percent) voted in favor of the legalization of cannabis for medical use, with around one in three people voting against. Although this use has been permitted in Slovenia for years, it is not explicitly regulated by law. According to Prime Minister Robert Golob, this is set to change. Meanwhile, around one in two people voted in favor of restricted private consumption, with 48.5 percent against. It was initially unclear exactly how these issues will be regulated in future.