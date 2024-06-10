Scare for Verstappen: “It was almost dead!”

"We want it like this, so that it fires up"

In addition to Red Bull and McLaren, George Russell, who started the race from pole position, also put a Mercedes on the podium. "I made a few small mistakes in the second stint and paid the price for that," said the Briton, but immediately took heart again: "We're in with the music. That was the first podium of the season and that's nice." Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff also saw "more positives than negatives" in the hot race. Commenting on Russell's mistake, the Viennese said: "Sometimes he takes risks that turn out well. We want him to be like that, to be on fire."