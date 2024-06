Drunk driver overlooked 16-year-old motorcyclist

At 0.55 am, a 44-year-old man from Tiefgraben was driving his car in Mondsee in the direction of the B 154 when he wanted to turn off at a junction in the direction of Zell am Moos. In doing so, he overlooked the oncoming motorcyclist and rammed into him. The 16-year-old from Zell am Moos was thrown from his two-wheeler and remained lying on the road.