“I woke up lions with silver before the Olympics”

"Krone": Luki, you must have toasted your silver! How long did you celebrate and where?

Lukas Weißhaidinger: It was a short party night, the doping control lasted until half past twelve because I couldn't pass enough urine at first - even though I had drunk three liters of water. But I had sweated so much in the heat. The family and fans were waiting for me outside the stadium gates. Then we found a pub and toasted - first with an Italian, then with a French wine. In the hotel room we had a toast with Gregor (coach Högler), who couldn't be there for the celebration, and then I tried to go to sleep at around four o'clock. I was woken up at 8 o'clock in the morning by the buzzing of my cell phone. I received more congratulations than ever before. What madness!