Between Turkey and Vorarlberg

The story: Özlem, her husband and their children are no longer marginalized, they have made it. Özlem even teaches German at a grammar school and is so fanatical that she and her family do language exercises until late at night. Özlem was born in Vorarlberg, while her older sister, far less ambitious, immigrated from Turkey as a child. Her father had been here for several years and was consumed with longing for his family, which he eventually caught up with.