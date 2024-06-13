“We don’t just demand, we also deliver”

"Not just demanding"
Parking spaces moved underground, the building extended and modernized! The Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce has spent 37 million euros renovating its headquarters in Linz. A further reduction in contributions was agreed there on Wednesday - a relief for companies, but above all a nod in the direction of politics.
First there were guided tours and workshops, and recently even two major events! The Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce took almost six weeks to settle into the new headquarters in Linz. The official opening took place on Wednesday.
Before the renovation, we worked on our organization. We changed a lot of things and merged departments. We set ourselves a clear objective in order to provide answers to the major changes brought about by digitalization, greening and labour shortages.
"I wanted to create a building that is emotionally and professionally the home of all entrepreneurs," emphasizes President Doris Hummer, "not only is everything modern and beautiful, but you can immediately sense a different spirit."
Building is a listed building
37.2 million euros were invested to modernize the listed building and its outdoor areas. The result: there is now more space in the underground car park, more greenery in the courtyard, open meeting zones inside, meeting and seminar rooms, as well as a café and bistro called Felix.
Details are the trump card: in addition to consulting booths, the photos of the last Young Entrepreneur Award winners hang on a wall of fame; in the Talent Space, which 10,000 young people are expected to visit each year, a cold and heat chamber has even been installed, among other things.
Waiving 2.5 million euros in contributions
Saving and investing is the motto. For this reason, a further reduction in Chamber levy 2 was decided yesterday. Hummer: "We not only demand that politicians reduce non-wage labor costs, but also deliver by doing it ourselves." A total of 2.5 million euros less in contributions will be collected from 2025.
