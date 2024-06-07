Secret poker for the EU Commissioner in Vienna

Due to the tight schedule for the National Council elections, von der Leyen will not make any requests to Austria regarding the portfolio or women's quota, but will assign the nominated commissioner the portfolio according to his or her qualifications - that seems to be the succus of the conversation. That doesn't sound spectacular, but normally the procedure is different. Only when the President of the Commission has been designated by the EU Parliament does the President of the Commission approach the EU member states and ask for proposals for the EU Commissioners.