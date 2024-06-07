President on a visit
Secret poker for the EU Commissioner in Vienna
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen flew into Vienna on Friday for a short visit, isolated from the public. One of the topics discussed was the new appointment of the EU Commissioner.
Over lunch, ÖVP Chancellor Karl Nehammer took the opportunity to find out which portfolio Austria could be given in the new EU Commission.
Parliamentary process
The Commission President, in turn, wanted to know how the selection of the EU Commissioner works. In contrast to other EU states, it is a parliamentary process in this country. First, all ministers must unanimously agree on a candidate. The nominee must then be confirmed by the main committee in Parliament by a majority vote.P
Due to the tight schedule for the National Council elections, von der Leyen will not make any requests to Austria regarding the portfolio or women's quota, but will assign the nominated commissioner the portfolio according to his or her qualifications - that seems to be the succus of the conversation. That doesn't sound spectacular, but normally the procedure is different. Only when the President of the Commission has been designated by the EU Parliament does the President of the Commission approach the EU member states and ask for proposals for the EU Commissioners.
In most cases, the countries are already informed which portfolio could fall to the respective member state. The quotas for women also play a significant role here. However, as the EU Parliament will in all likelihood only designate Ursula von der Leyen in September, the appointment in Austria could coincide with the National Council elections at the end of September. This collision is to be avoided. It therefore seems to have been agreed that the government will nominate Austria's EU Commissioner before the fall.
Vice-Chancellor Kogler crosses the line
But this nomination will also be difficult. Green Party leader Werner Kogler told the ÖVP on Thursday that it was not a law of nature that the nomination proposal for the EU Commissioner would come from the ÖVP. One day later, he rowed back.
The fact is that the Greens still have a few posts to fill, which they are entitled to according to the side letter agreement. It may have been a warning shot from Kogler to the ÖVP to ensure that this personnel package is completed. Because time is pressing. There are only less than four months until the national elections.
Either way, the poker game is about to begin as to whether Magnus Brunner, Karoline Edtstadler or an independent candidate will become Austria's EU Commissioner. Finance Minister Magnus Brunner's qualifications would make him a suitable candidate for EU Commissioner for Competition or Energy. Karoline Edtstadler for Justice.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.