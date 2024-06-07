Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Warning ahead of the European Championship

Why criminals are looking forward to the EURO soccer tournament

Nachrichten
07.06.2024 21:22

Is there a direct link between major events such as the European and World Cups and an increase in burglaries? The insurer Wiener Städtische investigated this question. The results are astonishing.

comment0 Kommentare

When our national team meets France, Poland and the Netherlands in the European Championship group stage on June 17, 21 and 25, countless people will be drawn to the dozens of public viewings in public places, pubs and bars - hopefully in the best soccer weather. Burglars will also conclude that many people will no longer be able to keep an eye on their homes.

Public viewings are popular with burglars because many people are not at home. (Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ)
Public viewings are popular with burglars because many people are not at home.
(Bild: APA/HANS PUNZ)

Pandemic caused a slight dip in the figures
Deserted houses and apartment blocks magically attract burglars during European Championship and World Cup matches, as Wiener Städtische has now discovered in its own survey. They looked back to the 2004 European Championships in Portugal. And lo and behold: On match days, reports of burglaries to the insurer increased by an average of ten percent. In some cases significantly more - if you exclude the European Championships 2021 and the pre-Christmas World Cup in Qatar 2022. In both cases, public viewings were not permitted or never planned due to the cold season.

Zitat Icon

With the participation of the national team in Euro 2024, public viewings will be very popular again. As a result, many houses and apartments will be empty during the matches. It is to be feared that burglaries will increase again.

Doris Wendler, Vorstandsdirektorin der Wiener Städtischen, warnt vor einem Plus an Einbrüchen

Increase likely between June 14 and July 14
If you compare the number of burglaries on match days with those on which no European Championship or World Cup matches took place, there has been a whopping ten percent increase over the last ten tournaments. The good news: since the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, when an average of 26 burglaries were reported per match day, the number has halved again. However, this should not be a reason to sound the all-clear. Wiener Städtische is also expecting an increase in the upcoming European Championship period from June 14 to July 14.

The increase can be clearly seen during the European Championships and World Cup - the only exceptions are the "corona tournaments" in 2021 and 2022. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/stock.adobe.com)
The increase can be clearly seen during the European Championships and World Cup - the only exceptions are the "corona tournaments" in 2021 and 2022.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/stock.adobe.com)

Pickpockets are in high season at public viewings
Soccer fans will crowd around the public viewings at many a European Championship match, for example at Vienna's Rathausplatz or Graz's Karmeliterplatz, when Europe's best compete against each other in Germany. What you should pay particular attention to are your own belongings. As at any major event, thieves will be targeting visitors' wallets, cell phones and handbags.

It's that quick - and the cell phone is gone. (Bild: Symbolbild LPD Wien)
It's that quick - and the cell phone is gone.
(Bild: Symbolbild LPD Wien)

Only buy UEFA tickets via official channels!
Anyone who wants to watch the game not only on TV or on the big screen, but also in the stadium, should also be warned. Fake tickets are currently circulating online. UEFA is only selling digital tickets via official channels. So if someone is offering printed tickets, they are counterfeits. Tickets are also being offered for sale on social media. Caution is also required with these. They may only be passed on via the UEFA app. If you pay for a ticket and it is sent to you, you could still find yourself standing in front of locked stadium gates.

Once the house has been spied on, burglars often have too easy a game. (Bild: Canva, Krone KREATIV)
Once the house has been spied on, burglars often have too easy a game.
(Bild: Canva, Krone KREATIV)

Warning about a new trick
While people are cheering outside, many homes are unoccupied, giving burglars far too easy a game. Now there is also a warning about a new trick ... more on Krone+.

Doris Wendler, Managing Director of Wiener Städtische, is calling for more vigilance. Entrances should always be locked, windows and patio doors locked. Entry aids for burglars, i.e. ladders, tools, boxes, etc. should never be left in plain sight outside. Otherwise, the euphoria of the European Championships could quickly turn into depression ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Stefan Steinkogler
Stefan Steinkogler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf