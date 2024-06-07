Why criminals are looking forward to the EURO soccer tournament

Only buy UEFA tickets via official channels!

Anyone who wants to watch the game not only on TV or on the big screen, but also in the stadium, should also be warned. Fake tickets are currently circulating online. UEFA is only selling digital tickets via official channels. So if someone is offering printed tickets, they are counterfeits. Tickets are also being offered for sale on social media. Caution is also required with these. They may only be passed on via the UEFA app. If you pay for a ticket and it is sent to you, you could still find yourself standing in front of locked stadium gates.