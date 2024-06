How NSA secret agents secure their smartphones

Smartphones are a valuable eavesdropping target for criminals and state actors; after all, they contain a lot of highly personal data about us and have a built-in microphone and camera. To prevent them from becoming the eyes and ears of criminals and surveillance agencies, US intelligence officials simply recommend restarting the device at least once a week in a security guide from the National Security Agency (NSA). Krone+ explains why this can help - and what additional precautions you should take on your smartphone.