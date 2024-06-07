Race lost
Goalkeeper Alexander Schlager’s European Championship exit fixed
Hopes were high, but now there is bitter certainty: after an operation on the meniscus in his left knee, goalkeeper Alexander Schlager will miss the EURO.
Alexander Schlager has lost the race against time. Because the Salzburg keeper did not get fit in time, he did not make the final EURO squad. ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick revealed this on Friday. "We discussed it together, it would simply come too early," said the German. Schlager suffered the meniscus injury in the warm-up against Rapid at the beginning of May. The 15-time ÖFB team goalkeeper is the next high-profile absentee after David Alaba, Xaver Schlager and Sasa Kalajdzic. Schlager was Austria's first-choice goalkeeper in the European Championship qualifiers, with Patrick Pentz the likely replacement.
The fact that Schlager is not part of the illustrious circle was confirmed in a telephone conversation between Rangnick and the keeper on Thursday evening. "It was the case that his knee reacted yesterday or the day before during a weight-relieving running session. It was clear that there was no point in hoping that he would be fit to play in the next two weeks. And if we progress, we certainly won't change the goalkeeper in the round of 16 or quarter-finals," said Rangnick.
Squad to be announced after training
Apart from the loss of Schlager, there was no news on Austria's 26-man squad for the finals for the time being - Rangnick decided to wait until after the final training session before the test against Switzerland, which starts at 11.30 a.m. in Vienna, before making a final nomination. The departure of the national team is scheduled for 5.15 p.m., around one to two hours before which the ÖFB will announce who has not made the cut from the current 29-man squad.
Rangnick will inform the players concerned at the team hotel in the afternoon. "I'm not looking forward to it, and I don't think any of my team manager colleagues are looking forward to having such discussions," explained the 65-year-old, who will go into the tournament with 23 outfield players and three goalkeepers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
