Goalkeeper Alexander Schlager’s European Championship exit fixed

The fact that Schlager is not part of the illustrious circle was confirmed in a telephone conversation between Rangnick and the keeper on Thursday evening. "It was the case that his knee reacted yesterday or the day before during a weight-relieving running session. It was clear that there was no point in hoping that he would be fit to play in the next two weeks. And if we progress, we certainly won't change the goalkeeper in the round of 16 or quarter-finals," said Rangnick.