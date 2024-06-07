On the pharmaceutical market
Global corporation from Japan invests in Burgenland
The successful company Sigmapharma, based in Hornstein, is breaking new ground in pharmaceutical production. Rohto Pharmaceutical is taking a full stake in the red-white-red group of companies. With investments of almost 30 million euros, the Japanese world market leader wants to expand its network for eye products in Europe.
On Friday, the large Sigmapharma workforce eagerly awaited the details of the news announced by the company management about the future of the company.
51 percent of the parent company acquired
Only minutes ago, employees were informed that Rohto Pharmaceutical was acquiring 51 percent of the parent company of the Sigmapharm Group (Sigmapharm Arzneimittel GmbH and Mono-chem-pharm Produkte GmbH).
Expanding capacities
The aim of this cooperation is to further expand Sigmapharm's production capacities and distribution network on the one hand and to significantly strengthen Rohto Pharmaceutical's presence on the European market on the other.
We are particularly pleased to be able to celebrate such a success on our 75th anniversary. The cooperation enables us to grow in an international environment.
Sigmapharm-Geschäftsführer Bernhard Wittmann
The new Japanese majority partner is investing almost 30 million euros in research, development, production and sales.
Location strategically important
Masaya Saito, CFO of Rohto Pharmaceutical based in Osaka and President of Mentholatum: "Sigmapharm and the Austrian site are strategically important for us to drive forward the development of products in ophthalmology. Together we want to create innovative solutions and supply the European market from Austria."
About Sigmapharm
As a traditional Austrian company, Sigmapharm has stood for the reliable provision of high-quality healthcare products from its own production facilities in Vienna and Burgenland since 1949. Specializing in the areas of ear, nose and throat and eyes, the products Coldistop, Coldan and Coldamaris are well known. Due to the increasing expansion of activities and the expansion of capacities, a significant increase in the current 150 employees is expected. The majority of these are based in Burgenland. The aim is to double the number of employees in five to seven years.
Rohto Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. based in Osaka, Japan, is a leading global manufacturer of OTC pharmaceuticals, skin care products and foodstuffs.
Products of the highest quality
This official announcement was preceded by months of intensive project work. Innovative eye drops, which were developed in a joint project, are already being sold by Sigmapharm on the Austrian market. Further high-quality health products are now to follow.
