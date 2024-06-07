Global corporation from Japan invests in Burgenland

As a traditional Austrian company, Sigmapharm has stood for the reliable provision of high-quality healthcare products from its own production facilities in Vienna and Burgenland since 1949. Specializing in the areas of ear, nose and throat and eyes, the products Coldistop, Coldan and Coldamaris are well known. Due to the increasing expansion of activities and the expansion of capacities, a significant increase in the current 150 employees is expected. The majority of these are based in Burgenland. The aim is to double the number of employees in five to seven years.

Rohto Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. based in Osaka, Japan, is a leading global manufacturer of OTC pharmaceuticals, skin care products and foodstuffs.