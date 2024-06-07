A “thought process” for the second division

A project team, to which each province is allowed to send one representative, will now explore the possibilities until the end of the year. The Bundesliga representatives will meet next Wednesday for a club conference. Austria Lustenau's board spokesman Bernd Bösch will also be there. His statement on the possible reform: "An operation with 28 fully professional clubs, as is currently the case, cannot function in Austria. That is clearly too many." However, Bösch does not want to commit himself to what a possible reform might look like. "It won't come for at least two years, because that's how long the TV contracts still run."