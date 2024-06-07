While riding together
Boy (5) gets his foot caught in the spokes of grandpa’s moped
A 60-year-old man from the Innviertel region let his grandson (5) ride along on the luggage rack of his moped - without a child seat and without a crash helmet. The little boy got his foot caught in the spokes of the rear wheel, had to be treated by an emergency doctor and flown to hospital by helicopter.
A ride in the Braunau district ended in a tragic accident on Thursday afternoon. A 60-year-old man from the Innviertel region was riding his moped on agricultural land at around 4 p.m., according to his own statements at walking pace.
His five-year-old grandson was sitting on the luggage carrier, not the child seat. Neither of them was wearing a helmet.
Boy flown to hospital
On a slightly sloping gravel road, the little boy got his foot caught in the spokes of the rear wheel and the tire locked, according to the police. The grandfather stopped immediately and administered first aid. An emergency doctor was also called and treated the five-year-old before he was flown to the regional hospital in Salzburg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.