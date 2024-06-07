Vorteilswelt
While riding together

Boy (5) gets his foot caught in the spokes of grandpa’s moped

Nachrichten
07.06.2024 07:30

A 60-year-old man from the Innviertel region let his grandson (5) ride along on the luggage rack of his moped - without a child seat and without a crash helmet. The little boy got his foot caught in the spokes of the rear wheel, had to be treated by an emergency doctor and flown to hospital by helicopter.

comment0 Kommentare

A ride in the Braunau district ended in a tragic accident on Thursday afternoon. A 60-year-old man from the Innviertel region was riding his moped on agricultural land at around 4 p.m., according to his own statements at walking pace.

His five-year-old grandson was sitting on the luggage carrier, not the child seat. Neither of them was wearing a helmet.

Boy flown to hospital
On a slightly sloping gravel road, the little boy got his foot caught in the spokes of the rear wheel and the tire locked, according to the police. The grandfather stopped immediately and administered first aid. An emergency doctor was also called and treated the five-year-old before he was flown to the regional hospital in Salzburg.

