“Marcel is so far above me though!”

"He doesn't need any more tips from me," laughs Herfried Sabitzer, who has played six games for the national team, 271 matches in the Bundesliga and 33 games at international European Cup level. "Marcel is so far above me. That makes me incredibly proud as a dad." His son's CV includes clubs such as Bayern, Manchester United and currently Dortmund. "With what he's achieved, you don't need to say much."