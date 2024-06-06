Austrians gambled away more than 2 billion euros

2027 End of Casinos Austria's online monopoly?

The legal monopoly of Casinos Austria is therefore outdated and should be abolished, according to Entian CEO Sauer and others in the industry. Germany, Italy, Spain, etc. have also already switched to a system where several providers have been granted licenses according to certain criteria. "Finland will open up its market in 2026, at which point Austria will be the only country in Europe with a monopoly." Player protection, measures against fraud and money laundering etc. would then be even better than today, and the tax authorities would also collect more taxes. Currently, the "illegal" gambling companies only pay around 150 million euros a year into the state coffers on a quasi-voluntary basis.